Ezekiel Ssekweyama
13:10

Education Ministry Promotes Participatory Teaching in Kalungu

25 Jan 2019, 11:38 Comments 197 Views Kalungu, Uganda Education Report
Some of the teachers of Kalungu attending a session of their refresher Training .jpg Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
Hajat Rehema Kisitu Lutalo, the program coordinator in Kalungu district, says that trainers from the Ministry of Education have begun retooling both primary and secondary school teachers with new skills that will help them deliver contents to learners in a more engaging procedure.

 

Tagged with: participatory teaching ministry of education implements program in kalungu connecting classrooms program british council partnership hajjat rehema kisitu lutalo bbaale david mukasa kalungu district education officer
Mentioned: connecting classrooms program the ministry of education and sports british council department for international development-dfid

