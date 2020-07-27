Christopher Kisekka
18:58

Education Ministry Requests for Extension of Stalled Projects Due to Lock down Top story

27 Jul 2020, 18:48 Comments 298 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza. Olive Nakatudde

Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Kakooza says they have already shared their plight with Finance Ministry officials who are expected to engage their financiers including the World Bank among others to extend the grant period.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.