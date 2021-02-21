In short
Self-study materials were introduced as one of the interventions to ensure that learners continue learning during the lockdown. Although the materials were much needed during the period when learners were out of school, they are coming a few days to the expected phased resumption of teaching and learning activities.
Education Ministry Rolls out Distribution of Second Phase of Self-Study Materials
