Education Ministry Seeks More Time to Develop Guidelines for Reopening of Schools

In short
The Ministry of Education and Sports has asked parliament for more time to develop and present guidelines to be followed by schools and parents with learners in candidate classes next week.
Education Ministry Seeks More Time to Develop Guidelines for Reopening of Schools26 May 2020, 16:56 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Education school reopening
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.