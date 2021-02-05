Education Ministry Still Planning to Procure Radio Sets for Learners

In short
Mrs. Museveni says that the radio sets are needed to complement long-distance learning for non-candidate learners who are going to be attending school in a staggered manner or in shifts where some will be attending classes and others remain home and learn via broadcast lessons and with help of self-help materials.
Education Ministry Still Planning to Procure Radio Sets for Learners5 Feb 2021, 20:18 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.