The ministry faults the schools for using the ‘unreliable tests’, some of which do not conform to the prescribed curriculum to assess learners. According to a circular issued on March 13, 2019, by the Commissioner for Private Schools Ismael Mulindwa, the practice is detrimental to the children’s future.
Education Ministry Stops Purchase of Exams from Commercial Bureaus
15 Mar 2019
