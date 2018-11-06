In short
On the first day of the exams, media reports indicated that learners from various districts had failed to write their final exams, due to a number of reasons. They include 20 pupils of Bahrain Nursery and Primary School in Iganga District, whose registration fees was swindled.
Education Ministry Tasked to Explain Fate of PLE Miss Outs
