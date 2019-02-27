Pamela Mawanda
Education Ministry to Hire 22,000 Teachers

27 Feb 2019, 07:47 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report

Dr. Tony Mukasa Lusambu, the Commissioner Primary Education, says the Finance Ministry has lifted the ban, adding that intend to hire 22,000 teachers in different phases starting the 2019/2020 financial year.

 

