Education Ministry to Hire 22,000 Teachers

In short
Dr. Tony Mukasa Lusambu, the Commissioner Primary Education, says the Finance Ministry has lifted the ban, adding that intend to hire 22,000 teachers in different phases starting the 2019/2020 financial year.
Education Ministry to Hire 22,000 Teachers27 Feb 2019, 07:47 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: education ministry to hire 22000 teachers 6000 teachers to be hired in financial year 2019/2020
Mentioned: ministry of education minsitry of finance
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.