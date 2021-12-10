Education Ministry To Release School Reopening Plan Next Week

In short
On the issue of transportation, Dr.Mugimba says the government needs to consult with the school managers to see how the learners can report safely. He says they want to ensure that during the reporting process learners do not spread the virus as they congregate for public means of transport. He says that during the second lockdown covid 19 spread very fast among the learners at the time when they were returning home as schools were closed.
Education Ministry To Release School Reopening Plan Next Week10 Dec 2021, 12:34 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.