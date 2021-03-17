Education Ministry to Spend UGX 23B More on Learning Materials

In short
State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo told the Committee today that the money in question was capitation that remained unutilized by schools across the country during the COVID-19 lockdown. It will now be used as additional funding on top of an earlier grant from the World Bank to support learning during the lockdown.
Education Ministry to Spend UGX 23B More on Learning Materials17 Mar 2021, 18:37 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Report
In short
Tagged with: Alex Kakooza, the Ministry of Education and Sports permanent secretary Minister of State for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo learning material
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.