Samuel Amanya
08:54

Education Ministry to Take Over Eight Schools in Kabale District

20 May 2022, 08:52 Comments 221 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
Moses Bwengye Tumwijukye, Kabale District Education Officer

Moses Bwengye Tumwijukye, Kabale District Education Officer

In short
The primary schools have been previously managed privately by foundation bodies which include the Protestant and Catholic churches. The motion for their takeover was presented by Lydia Turyasingura, the Chairperson of the Education Committee during the council session sitting at Kabale District Council hall on Thursday.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.