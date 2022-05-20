In short
The primary schools have been previously managed privately by foundation bodies which include the Protestant and Catholic churches. The motion for their takeover was presented by Lydia Turyasingura, the Chairperson of the Education Committee during the council session sitting at Kabale District Council hall on Thursday.
Education Ministry to Take Over Eight Schools in Kabale District
