Education Ministry Ejects Over 30,000 Fake Teachers Top story

28 Aug 2019, 21:19 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Dr. Jane Egau Okou-Commissioner Teacher Education and Instruction at the education ministry says they are determined to weed out all unqualified teachers Wambi Micheal

Dr. Jane Egau Okou-Commissioner Teacher Education and Instruction at the education ministry says they are determined to weed out all unqualified teachers

Alex Kakooza, the Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, says unqualified teachers are one of the challenges the education sector faces. “We face a challenge of not having qualified teacher not just in primary schools but even in ECD centers. This is a serious issue that we trying to solve as a ministry,” he observed.

 

