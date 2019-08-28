Dr. Jane Egau Okou-Commissioner Teacher Education and Instruction at the education ministry says they are determined to weed out all unqualified teachers

In short

Alex Kakooza, the Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, says unqualified teachers are one of the challenges the education sector faces. “We face a challenge of not having qualified teacher not just in primary schools but even in ECD centers. This is a serious issue that we trying to solve as a ministry,” he observed.