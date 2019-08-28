In short
Alex Kakooza, the Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, says unqualified teachers are one of the challenges the education sector faces. “We face a challenge of not having qualified teacher not just in primary schools but even in ECD centers. This is a serious issue that we trying to solve as a ministry,” he observed.
Education Ministry Ejects Over 30,000 Fake Teachers Top story28 Aug 2019, 21:19 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Dr. Jane Egau Okou-Commissioner Teacher Education and Instruction at the education ministry says they are determined to weed out all unqualified teachers
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.