Education of Over 3,000 Pupils at Stake as Floods Hit Bukedea Schools

In short
At least six primary schools in Kamutur, Kabarwa, Aminit and Kangole sub-counties have been submerged by floods triggered by heavy rains. The affected schools are Acomai, Tajar, Aminit- Busano, Kangole, Tokor and Christ the King primary schools.
Education of Over 3,000 Pupils at Stake as Floods Hit Bukedea Schools5 May 2022, 09:34 Comments 97 Views Bukedea, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: CAO, Joseph Maira Mukasa education in bukedea district floods in bukedea schools submerged in bukedea district
Mentioned: Bukedea District Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.