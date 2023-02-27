Education Reforms Should Eliminate Obsession With Scores - Prof. Lugujjo

In short
According to Prof. Lugujjo, who previously served as the vice chancellor of Ndejje University and now the Executive Director Vice Chancellors Forum, the education system's deviation from its intended path is partly due to the absence of a clear definition of what Uganda needs from education.
Education Reforms Should Eliminate Obsession With Scores - Prof. Lugujjo27 Feb 2023, 20:45 Comments 90 Views Education Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.