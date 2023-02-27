Christopher Kisekka
Education Reforms Should Eliminate Obsession With Scores - Prof. Lugujjo

27 Feb 2023
Professor Eraibu Lugujjo

According to Prof. Lugujjo, who previously served as the vice chancellor of Ndejje University and now the Executive Director Vice Chancellors Forum, the education system's deviation from its intended path is partly due to the absence of a clear definition of what Uganda needs from education.

 

