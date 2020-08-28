Education Requisite Frustrates Parliamentary Hopefuls Among Ik Community

In short

According to the District Education Officer, Santina Sangar, there was only one graduate among Ik by 2016. The graduate Hillary Lokwang was the first member of the Ik community to join Parliament in the History of Uganda, after the creation of a new constituency in the area, in which he emerged unopposed, with no one to match his level of education; a Bachelors Degree in Public Administration from St. Lawrence University, Kampala.