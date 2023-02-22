Education Review: Buganda Highlights Five Areas That Need Focus

In short
Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda kingdom summarized the five areas from the kingdom's memorandum to the education policy review commission, emphasizing that they should serve as the foundation for revitalizing the education system.
Education Review: Buganda Highlights Five Areas That Need Focus22 Feb 2023, 16:44 Comments 102 Views Education Report
Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Descends the Stairs with Commission Chairperson Nuwe Amanya Mushega
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.