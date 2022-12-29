Christopher Kisekka
13:41

Education Sector Yet to Recover from Two Years Closure

29 Dec 2022, 13:33 Comments 82 Views Education Report
A Teacher at St. Martin's Primary School, Mulago Teaching Primary Seven Learners in Class Christopher Kisekka

In short
Filbert Baguma, Secretary General of the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU), says the recovery after the historic disruption of the COVID-19 epidemic is a mixed bag. Although he acknowledges the efforts by the authorities, he maintains that the process is moving at a snail's pace.

 

