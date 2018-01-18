Olive Nakatudde
Education Seeks Additional UGX 160bn in National Budget

Officials from the Education Ministry appearing before parliament's committee on Education and Sports. Olive Nakatudde

In short
The Education Sector is seeking an additional funding of 160.9 billion Shillings in the next financial year 2018/2019 to cater for several activities including recruitment of science teachers and construction of secondary schools among others.

 

