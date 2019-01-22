Education Service Commission Seeks UGX 9bn to Promote Teachers

The Secretary to the Education Service Commission Dr. Asuman Lukwago appearing before the Education Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

According to Secretary to the Commission, Dr Asuman Lukwago, the teachers have acquired graduate qualification and applied for promotion from the positions which requited Grade V, training, to a new position befitting their qualification. The teachers awaiting promotion include 1,996 Science teachers and 3,510 Arts teachers.