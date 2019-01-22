Education Service Commission Seeks UGX 9bn to Promote Teachers

In short
According to Secretary to the Commission, Dr Asuman Lukwago, the teachers have acquired graduate qualification and applied for promotion from the positions which requited Grade V, training, to a new position befitting their qualification. The teachers awaiting promotion include 1,996 Science teachers and 3,510 Arts teachers.
Education Service Commission Seeks UGX 9bn to Promote Teachers22 Jan 2019, 17:11 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The Secretary to the Education Service Commission Dr. Asuman Lukwago appearing before the Education Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
