Education Service Commission Uncovers Cash in Job Application

Dr Asuman Lukwago, the Secretary to the Education Service Commission, confirmed the happening but declined to share details of the applicant and how much money was found in the envelope. However, Dr Lukwago says that the applicant is a male Deputy Head Teacher from the central region who was applying for the post of headteacher.
Education Service Commission Uncovers Cash in Job Application21 Jan 2022, 14:00 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
