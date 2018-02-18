Samuel Amanya
08:28

Education Stakeholders Blame Poor Performance on Lack of Supervision

18 Feb 2018, 08:28 Comments 148 Views Kabale, Uganda Education Analysis

In short
Caleb Turyamutunga, the chairperson Parents - Teachers Association at Rwere primary School in Kabale municipality, blamed teachers in government schools for failure to supervise pupils to make sure they are competent in reading and writing.

 

Tagged with: uwezo 2016 report education stakeholder supervision

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.