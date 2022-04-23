Educationalists Task Govt on Continuous Training of Teachers Post Covid-19

In short
According to the educationalists, teachers were hit hard during the lockdown, but most of the interventions to recover from the effects of the pandemic have been designed to target the learners.
Educationalists Task Govt on Continuous Training of Teachers Post Covid-1923 Apr 2022, 17:43 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Updates
In short
Tagged with: educationalists on teacher training
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.