In short
In a do-or-die game where both teams were playing for the second time having played in the course of the round-robin tournament, the Gazelles failed to stop the Egyptians despite the advantage of a fully packed MTN Arena with hundreds of fans to cheer them as they battled Egypt for the single zone five slot.
Egypt Qualifies for Women's AfroBasket with Win over Uganda
20 Feb 2023
In short
