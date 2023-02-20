Fahad Muganga
Egypt Qualifies for Women's AfroBasket with Win over Uganda

20 Feb 2023, 08:44 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Egyptian player with the ball. courtesy picture

In a do-or-die game where both teams were playing for the second time having played in the course of the round-robin tournament, the Gazelles failed to stop the Egyptians despite the advantage of a fully packed MTN Arena with hundreds of fans to cheer them as they battled Egypt for the single zone five slot.

 

