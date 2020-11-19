Dan Michael Komakech
10:29

Eight Agago Civil Servants in Trouble For Engaging in Partisan Politics

19 Nov 2020, 10:19 Comments 164 Views Agago District, Uganda Election Local government Northern Updates
A letter authored by the Agago CAO demanding explanations from civilservant over politicking Photo by Dan M Komakech (2)

In short
Agago District Chief Administrative Officer, Fred Kalyesubula has tasked the implicated officers for an explanation on their involvement in partisan politics.

 

