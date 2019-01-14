Brian Luwaga
18:13

Eight Arrested For Extorting Money from NRM Supporters

14 Jan 2019, 18:13 Comments 245 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Analysis

Ndawula says the field coordinators had asked their victim for registration fees, money for party t-shirts and transport to their offices in Wandegeya where each group comprising of five people were to get Shillings 7 million from President Museveni.

 

