According to Twine, suspects are mostly foreigners from the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC (5), Cameroon, (2) Nigerians and (1) Ugandan. The Congolese came to Uganda as refugees. During the operation, police also recovered brass rods, powder and fake gold and different oils.
Eight Arrested in Munyonyo Over Counterfeit Currency, Fake Gold Top story25 Feb 2021, 18:04 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
counterfeit dollars , fake dollars and materials being used recovered by police detectives in Munyonyo
