Brigadier Joseph Balikuddembe, the team leader from 1st Infantry Division, Kakiri Army Barracks said that the arrested youths were handed over to Luweero Central Police station for investigation on allegations of forgery. However, two of the suspects reportedly escaped while in the hands of police.
Eight Arrested, Scores Faint at Luweero LDU Recruitment Drive
26 Jul 2019
Luweero, Uganda
