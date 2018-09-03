Eight Consortia Interested in Kampala-Jinja Expressway

In short
The pre-qualification bids opened at UNRA head offices in the Nakawa will now be evaluated in order to assess the competency and credit worthiness of the consortiums. This process according to UNRA, Executive Director Allen Kagina will take about two months and the tendering process is expected to be completed by end of next year.
Eight Consortia Interested in Kampala-Jinja Expressway3 Sep 2018, 17:02 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Kagina speaking at the function for opening the qualification documents Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.