Eight Dead , Four Critically Injured in Luweero Accident

28 Feb 2020, 18:41 Comments 211 Views Luweero, Uganda Misc Breaking news
Policemen using electric chain saw to cut off the wreckage of the taxi before removing the dead bodies

In short
Mjaority of the deceased persons were travelling in a taxi registration number UBE 364N, which rammed into a Tipper truck registration number UG 0209U belonging to the Uganda Prisons Service.

 

