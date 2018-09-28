Kule Jerome Bitswande
Eight Injured in Kyenjojo Bus Accident

28 Sep 2018, 19:26 Comments 195 Views Kasese, Uganda Western Editorial
The bus which overturned in Kyenjojo. Courtesy Picture

The bus which overturned in Kyenjojo.

The bus registration number UAS 937Y belonging to Pokopoko Transport Company Limited was heading to Kasese from Kampala. The accident happened on Friday evening at Kagorogoro in Rugombe sub county of Kyenjojo district.

 

