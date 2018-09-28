In short
The bus registration number UAS 937Y belonging to Pokopoko Transport Company Limited was heading to Kasese from Kampala. The accident happened on Friday evening at Kagorogoro in Rugombe sub county of Kyenjojo district.
Eight Injured in Kyenjojo Bus Accident
28 Sep 2018
In short
Tagged with: eight people injured in kyenjojo bus accident pokopoko bus was heading to kasese from kampala
