Eight Killed in Kikuube Accident

In short
The Fatal Accident involving a tipper Lorry registration Number UAU 684C loaded with bricks and other people on top occurred at 5pm on Wednesday at Kyejonjo Village Kaseeta Parish Kabwoya sub county Kikuube district.
Eight Killed in Kikuube Accident27 Feb 2019, 19:36 Comments 470 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Analysis
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.