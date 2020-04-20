In short
The Watoto Choir members tested positive upon return to the country from the United Kingdom, where they had gone on mission work. Two caretakers from the same group were discharged on Saturday while four are still undergoing at the hospital.
Minister Moriku joins health workers to celebrate the discharge ceremony for some of the Watoto Children's Choir Members
