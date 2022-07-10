In short
Eight women and one man have died while five other people sustained serious injuries in a fatal road accident at Sinalya village in Bombo Town Council about 38 kilometers into Luweero district along the Kampala-Gulu Highway.
Eight Women, One Man Killed in Luwero Highway Crash
Mentioned: Bombo Military Hospital Bombo Police Station Kampala City Mortuary Luwero Hospital Mulago Hospital
