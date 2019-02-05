Michael Wambi
21:00

EITI : Uganda Opens Up To Contract Transparency In Oil

5 Feb 2019, 21:00 Comments 96 Views Business and finance Analysis
Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Eng. Irene Muloni exchanging Productions Sharing Agreements (PSA) with Prince Arthur Eze signed on behalf of Oranto Petroleum. EITI will open such documents for the public Michael Wambi

Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Eng. Irene Muloni exchanging Productions Sharing Agreements (PSA) with Prince Arthur Eze signed on behalf of Oranto Petroleum. EITI will open such documents for the public Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Winnie Ngabirwe, the coordinator of Publish What You Pay PYP Uganda, says the move is welcome because it opens the oil and gas sector in Uganda to citizen scrutiny. She says dealing in the oil and gas sector will no longer remain secretive as they have been in the past.

 

Tagged with: accountability eiti exrcatives industries transparency initiative eti local content in oil and gas sector uganda transparency in oil and gas sector uganda oil and gas
Mentioned: pubic what you pay uganda global witness - uganda mineral global witness office of the auditor general

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.