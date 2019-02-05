EITI : Uganda Opens Up To Contract Transparency In Oil

Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Eng. Irene Muloni exchanging Productions Sharing Agreements (PSA) with Prince Arthur Eze signed on behalf of Oranto Petroleum. EITI will open such documents for the public Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Winnie Ngabirwe, the coordinator of Publish What You Pay PYP Uganda, says the move is welcome because it opens the oil and gas sector in Uganda to citizen scrutiny. She says dealing in the oil and gas sector will no longer remain secretive as they have been in the past.