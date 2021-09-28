Elderly Man Kills Attacker, Injures Another

In short
Eighty-four-year-old Jaliwo Mulongo, a resident of Nangada Village in Kabuna Sub-County managed to kill one of the attackers and injured another when they stormed his home around 8:30 pm to steal Shillings 200,000 he received under the Social Assistance Grants Empowerment [SAGE] program.
Elderly Man Kills Attacker, Injures Another28 Sep 2021, 12:59 Comments 130 Views Budaka, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Updates
