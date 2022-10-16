Ephraim Kasozi
13:33

Elderly Persons Seek Special Treatment Centres, Integrated Care

16 Oct 2022, 13:32 Comments 117 Views Wakiso, Uganda Human rights Report
Margaret Namulondo, 86 years old

Margaret Namulondo, 86 years old

In short
According to the elderly, the current set-up seems to be designated for a relatively young population with little clinical focus on problems that matter to older people such as chronic pain, and management of ongoing difficulties with hearing, seeing, walking or performing daily activities.

 

Tagged with: Elderly, appeal, health, food, treatment
Mentioned: Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.