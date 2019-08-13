Kimbowa Ivan
18:57

Elderly Woman Vacates Home Citing Death Threats Top story

13 Aug 2019, 18:55 Comments 154 Views Mukono, Uganda Human rights Security Local government Report
Veronica Buyinza showing part of her banana plantation cut down recently.

In short
Buyinza claims that Matovu showed in 2015 claiming to be the new landlord and ordered her to surrender half of her land measuring two acres or risk forceful eviction on grounds that she had taken many years without paying ground rent.

 

Tagged with: 72-Year-Old-Woman Vacates Home Over Death Threats Nama Sub County
Mentioned: Land grabbing

