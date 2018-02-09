Elders Condemn Attacks on Former Tooro Premier

In short

The Elders Forum in Tooro, under their umbrella Isaazi lyAbaantu Bakuru Ba Tooro, have accused the government of remaining silent following acts of violence against the former kingdom prime minister, Stephen Irumba. Last month, unknown people raided Irumbas ranch located in Rwentuha Sub County, Kyegegwa district, killing five cows. Two cows were stolen and three cut. In a press release signed by Professor Edward Rugumayo, the chairperson of the Elders Forum, the elders urged the government to carry out investigations on the violence meted out to Irumba.