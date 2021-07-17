Emmy Daniel Ojara
Elders in Omoro Turn to Rituals to Stop Devastating Hailstorm Top story

17 Jul 2021, 11:30 Comments 184 Views Omoro, Uganda Environment Agriculture Northern Interview
The elders slaughtering the he-goat for cleansing ceremony. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
While conducting the exercise, Oyaro made incantation locally known as ‘’Agat’’, picked remains of the large intestine ‘’wee’’ and smeared on Aluma`s bare chest while he pleads with the gods to forgive them and relieve them of further destruction.

 

