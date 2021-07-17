In short
While conducting the exercise, Oyaro made incantation locally known as ‘’Agat’’, picked remains of the large intestine ‘’wee’’ and smeared on Aluma`s bare chest while he pleads with the gods to forgive them and relieve them of further destruction.
Elders in Omoro Turn to Rituals to Stop Devastating Hailstorm
17 Jul 2021
In short
Tagged with: Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) appeasing gods in Acholi hailstorm destroys crops in omoro
Mentioned: Lakwana Sub-County
