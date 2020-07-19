Wambuzi Reacheal
20:44

Elders, People Power Leaders Clash at Supporters Burial in Kamuli

19 Jul 2020, 20:42 Comments 104 Views Kamuli, Uganda Politics Report
Late. Charles Mutyabule being laid to rest.

Late. Charles Mutyabule being laid to rest.

In short
Mutyabule 24, met his death in Mabira forest, along the Kampala-Jinja highway on Saturday. He was part of a procession that was escorting Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to Kampala after being hosted at a radio talk show in Jinja.

 

Tagged with: death deceased elder people procession supporter
Mentioned: Charles Mutyabule Jinja Kampala

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.