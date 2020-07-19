Elders, People Power Leaders Clash at Supporters Burial in Kamuli

In short
Mutyabule 24, met his death in Mabira forest, along the Kampala-Jinja highway on Saturday. He was part of a procession that was escorting Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to Kampala after being hosted at a radio talk show in Jinja.
Elders, People Power Leaders Clash at Supporters Burial in Kamuli19 Jul 2020, 20:42 Comments 104 Views Kamuli, Uganda Politics Report
