In short
The districts of Amudat, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Karenga and Napak in Karamoja, all do not have a single radio station. The elders say that even in districts with radio stations, community members do not have radio sets, which presents another challenge for candidates and their voters.
Elders Reject Virtual Campaigns, Seek Special Plan for Karamoja
3 Jul 2020
Mentioned: Electoral Commission
