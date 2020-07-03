Stanley Ebele
Elders Reject Virtual Campaigns, Seek Special Plan for Karamoja

3 Jul 2020, 12:36 Comments 101 Views Moroto, Uganda Elections Analysis Misc Updates

In short
The districts of Amudat, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Karenga and Napak in Karamoja, all do not have a single radio station. The elders say that even in districts with radio stations, community members do not have radio sets, which presents another challenge for candidates and their voters.

 

