Election Uncertainty Could Delay Economy Recovery – Stanchart

In short
But this boost from electoral spending will be reduced by an increase in polls uncertainty, Stanchart’s head of Africa Research Raziah Khan said. This will see banks reduce the money they lend in the run-up to February 2021. Investors usually withhold their money to see the outcomes of the polls even when they are sure of the likely winner.
Election Uncertainty Could Delay Economy Recovery – Stanchart18 Jul 2020, 11:27 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
