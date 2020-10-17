Elections 2021: Six NRM Parliamentary Candidates go Through Unopposed

In short
This is not the first time the NRM goes into a general election with parliamentary candidates who go through unopposed. In the 2016 general elections, the party had 10 MPs who went through unopposed in different parts of the country.
Elections 2021: Six NRM Parliamentary Candidates go Through Unopposed17 Oct 2020, 16:51 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections
Mentioned: Emmanuel Dombo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.