Elections of Emorimor, Won Ateker Set for July

Dr. Charles Otim, the Chairperson of the ICU Electoral Commission, says that the election of the new Emorimor is expected on July 30 during the clan delegates conference.
Elections of Emorimor, Won Ateker Set for July31 May 2022, 17:06 Comments 82 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Updates
