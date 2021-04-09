Alex Otto
Electoral Commission Acknolwedges Voter Education Shortfalls

Justice Byabakama

In short
Byabakama told the Human Rights Commitee of Parliament that although the election was a success on their part, the entire process was conducted amidst limitations, which could not allow them to reach Ugandans across the country. During the time, which was planned for voter education, gatherings were limited to only 70 people and later adjusted to accommodate 200 people.

 

