Electoral Commission Acknolwedges Voter Education Shortfalls

Byabakama told the Human Rights Commitee of Parliament that although the election was a success on their part, the entire process was conducted amidst limitations, which could not allow them to reach Ugandans across the country. During the time, which was planned for voter education, gatherings were limited to only 70 people and later adjusted to accommodate 200 people.
Electoral Commission Acknolwedges Voter Education Shortfalls9 Apr 2021, 17:07 Comments 224 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
