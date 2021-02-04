Electoral Commission, AG Want Kyagulanyi’s Petition Dismissed

In short

According to the 1995 constitution as amended in 2017, a presidential candidate not satisfied with the results of the Electoral Commission has up to 15 days to file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the results after they have been declared. The Electoral Commission declared Museveni the winner of the 2021 presidential election on January 16 with 58 % of the valid votes while Kygaulanyi the runner-up had 35%. Therefore, Kyagulanyi had up to January 31 to file his petition. However, the above deadline fell on a Sunday prompting him through his lawyers to ask court to file the petition on Saturday January 30, which was denied.