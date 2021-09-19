Electoral Commission Appeals Against Decision to Throw FDC MP Okia Attan Out of Parliament

In short
Justice Mugenyi thus ordered the Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections before condemning them together with Attan to pay costs of the case filed by the former MP Herbert Edmund Ariko Okworo. Ariko sought to overturn Attan's victory on grounds that there was malpractice and disenfranchisation of voters.
Electoral Commission Appeals Against Decision to Throw FDC MP Okia Attan Out of Parliament19 Sep 2021, 12:59 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
