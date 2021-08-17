In short
Ssegirinya defeated nine other candidates when he scored 41,197 votes against his closest challenger Sulaiman Kidandala who had 7,512 votes in polls held on January 14, 2021. But this victory was challenged by Kidandala when he alleged that Ssegirinya didn’t have the requisite academic qualifications to contest for a Parliamentary seat.
Electoral Commission Asks Court to Dismiss Petition against Ssegirinya
