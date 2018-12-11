Blanshe Musinguzi
17:23

Electoral Commission Needs UGX 861 Billion for 2021 Elections Top story

11 Dec 2018, 17:14 Comments 103 Views Politics Report
Prime Minister Rugunda joined Electoral Commission officials to launch roadmap and strategic plan for 2020/21 electoral cycle Blanshe Musinguzi

Prime Minister Rugunda joined Electoral Commission officials to launch roadmap and strategic plan for 2020/21 electoral cycle Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The budget was announced by the Electoral Commission Secretary Sam Rwakoojo during the launch of the commissions strategic plan and roadmap for 2020/21 elections at Hotel Africana in Kampala this morning.

 

Tagged with: electoral commission budget for 2020/21 elections prime minister ruhakana rugunda electoral commission chairperson simon byabakama

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.