The budget was announced by the Electoral Commission Secretary Sam Rwakoojo during the launch of the commissions strategic plan and roadmap for 2020/21 elections at Hotel Africana in Kampala this morning.
Electoral Commission Needs UGX 861 Billion for 2021 Elections Top story11 Dec 2018, 17:14 Comments 103 Views Politics Report
Prime Minister Rugunda joined Electoral Commission officials to launch roadmap and strategic plan for 2020/21 electoral cycle Login to license this image from 1$.
