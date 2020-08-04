Electoral Commission Okays Nominations of Persons Missing on SIGs Register

In short
According to the Aug 3rd, 2020 circular issued by the Acting Electoral Commission Secretary General, Leonard Mulekwa, the Commission has decided that persons appearing on the National Voter’s Register in their respective parishes of residence but are missing on the SIGs register should be nominated and included on the register.
Electoral Commission Okays Nominations of Persons Missing on SIGs Register4 Aug 2020, 22:03 Comments 144 Views Luweero, Uganda Polls Updates
